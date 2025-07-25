Eco Wave Power signs agreement for feasibility study in South Africa

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading onshore wave energy technology developer, has signed an agreement with the Africa Great Future Development Ltd (AGFDL) to conduct a feasibility study for a potential wave energy power station at the Port of Ngqura, South Africa.

This agreement marks Eco Wave Power’s first step into the African market and aligns with the company’s strategy to expand into regions with high renewable energy demand and strong coastal resource potential.

South Africa continues to face a critical energy challenge, with more than 80% of its electricity currently generated from coal-fired power plants. Persistent power shortages and environmental concerns highlight the urgent need for clean, reliable alternatives. With over 2800 km of coastline, the country has substantial untapped wave energy potential that could help diversify its energy mix.

“Eco Wave Power is excited to explore South Africa’s wave energy potential in partnership with AGFDL,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. “This feasibility study represents a meaningful step toward addressing energy access and sustainability in Africa, while advancing our global mission to commercialise wave energy technology.”

The Port of Ngqura, located in the Eastern Cape Province and operated by Transnet National Ports Authority, is one of South Africa’s most strategic deepwater ports and is adjacent to Coega Special Economic Zone, the largest SEZ in Southern Africa. Its robust breakwater infrastructure and direct ocean exposure makes it technically suitable for wave energy implementation.

“This collaboration represents an important opportunity to support Africa’s clean energy transition,” added Wilfred Emmanuel-Gottlieb, CEO of AGFDL. “Wave energy has the potential to play a key role in delivering sustainable, reliable power to underserved communities and industries.”

“This project is about delivering practical, long-term impact,” commented Alphonsus Ukah, Co-Founder and Chairman of AGFDL. “We believe this technology could become a critical part of Africa’s renewable energy future, and we are pleased to begin this journey with Eco Wave Power.”

“These developments reflect our strategy to demonstrate the scalability and viability of wave energy across diverse global markets,” Braverman concluded. “Africa’s energy challenges require bold innovation, and we are proud to take this first step toward delivering real solutions on the continent.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!