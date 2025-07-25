WaterNSW become latest IHA members

WaterNSW has joined International Hydropower Association (IHA) membership.

The state-owned organisation in New South Wales, Australia, is responsible for capturing, storing, and delivering water for the state.

Managing 41 major dams and hundreds of waterways, the company supplies two-thirds of the water used in New South Wales to more than 8 million people.

It has recently launched a renewable energy and storage programme, which identifies opportunities for long-duration storage, like pumped storage hydropower, to align with state and federal strategies for a secure, clean, and resilient energy future.

The company stated its desire to become IHA members to share knowledge on pumped storage, collaborate, and increase its network globally in sustainable hydropower.

Ronan Magaharan, Executive Manager Operations (COO), WaterNSW, commented: “Joining the International Hydropower Association connects WaterNSW to global expertise and supports our drive for innovation – advancing our plans to harness public land and assets to unlock pumped hydro opportunities. These will help us meet government emissions targets, boost regional economies, and deliver better outcomes for our customers and communities.”

Eddie Rich, IHA CEO, added: “We welcome WaterNSW to the IHA family. They have already showcased their action when it comes to pumped storage; with the Renewable Energy and Storage Programme. We look forward to having their expertise within our membership.”

