CVA selects ANDRITZ to rehabilitate Valpelline hydropower plant

ANDRITZ has received an order from Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque (CVA) to rehabilitate the Valpelline hydropower plant, an important source of renewable energy in Italy’s Aosta Valley.

The contract value is in the mid double-digit million-euro range and is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 3Q25.

Commissioned in 1958 and powered by the Place Moulin reservoir, one of the largest in Europe, Valpelline has an installed capacity of about 130 MW and a net head of more than 900 m, meaning the water falls almost 1 km to drive the turbines – one of the highest drops in Europe. With two generating units, it plays an im-portant role in Italy’s national energy strategy and cross-border electricity interconnection.

The turnkey scope includes two new 87 MVA synchronous generators, four Pelton runners, spherical valves, penstock components, and a complete cooling and electrical system upgrade. Each generator will fully comply with the new European grid code regulation. Civil works, dismantling, reassembly, commissioning, and site management are also part of the contract.

Once completed, the rehabilitation will increase Valpelline’s installed capacity by 15% and secure its contribution to Italy’s renewable energy supply for decades to come.

