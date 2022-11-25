TES and EWE to build 500 MW electrolyser at Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub

Tree Energy Solutions (TES), a world-scale green hydrogen company with a mission to deliver on a net-zero future by decarbonising the energy chain, and EWE, one of Germany’s largest integrated utilities, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build an electrolyser in TES’ Green Energy Hub in Wilhelmshaven.

The electrolyser is to be installed and operated starting in 2028. The planned capacity of the electrolyser is 500 MW and one more unit is planned to reach a total capacity of 1 GW. This MoU is in line with Germany’s strategic energy policy to develop clean energy generated by the North Sea and broaden the possible supply for hydrogen. The signing marks a joint interest in delivering national energy security as Germany continues to diversify its energy supply from renewable energy sources.

The hub in Wilhelmshaven is strategically placed on the North Sea coast and can accommodate up to 2 GW capacity electrolysers with renewable energy sources such as offshore wind in order to generate locally produced green hydrogen. TES and EWE will both benefit from the synergies like the joint connection to the grid or the utilisation of oxygen in other green energy processes.

Marco Alvera’, CEO of TES, said: “The signing of this MoU is a clear example of the progress underway for Wilhelmshaven to become a major green energy hub for all of Europe, which will not only import green energy but also generate locally produced hydrogen. We look forward to our collaboration with EWE in order to harness untapped energy potential and accelerate the transition to deliver affordable energy for all.”

Dr Urban Keussen, CTO of EWE, added: “Without hydrogen there can be no energy transition, no climate neutrality, and no move away from fossil fuels. In order to fill the national hydrogen strategy with life and to advance the topic of hydrogen together, partnerships and suitable location concepts are needed. Wilhelmshaven, as an energy hub, plays a crucial role in this. Together with TES, we want to develop Wilhelmshaven with a focus on green hydrogen and contribute our know-how to the planned partnership.”

