Deep Purple green hydrogen project secures backing from Innovation Norway

TechnipFMC is moving ahead with a pilot project for the Deep Purple green hydrogen offshore energy system, which is a key component of its energy transition offering.

The company is leading the consortium to construct and test the system, with Innovation Norway recently announcing its contribution to this €9 million pilot project.

Deep Purple uses offshore wind energy to release hydrogen from seawater. The hydrogen is then stored subsea for later use to provide renewable energy. Deep Purple overcomes one of the challenges of storing energy generated from renewable sources. Deploying these systems is critical to accelerating the energy transition.

The Deep Purple project began in 2016 and has received support from the Research Council of Norway. The consortium consists of leading industrial partners Vattenfall, Repsol, ABB, NEL, DNV GL, UMOE and Slåttland, and is supported by academia, research companies and clusters.

The pilot will allow the consortium partners to prepare the system for large-scale offshore commercial use. The scope includes the development and testing of an advanced control and advisory system and a dynamic process simulator.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea, said, “Deep Purple is another example of our commitment to working with clients and industry to develop transformative technologies, leveraging our industry know-how and subsea expertise to serve the energy transition.

“Securing the approvals and funding to proceed with a scale pilot is a critical step in the path to commercialisation.

“We are grateful to our partners and to Innovation Norway for collaborating with us as we advance sustainable renewables production.”

