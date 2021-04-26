Hydro-Québec awards hydropower rehabilitation contract to ANDRITZ

International technology Group ANDRITZ has been awarded a contract by Hydro-Québec, Canada, to rehabilitate the hydraulic passages of the Carillon generating station located on the Ottawa River, Canada.

This order follows the recent contract from Hydro-Québec for the first phase to complete the re-equipment of six 54-MW turbine/generator units of this plant. Realisation of this additional project will span over seven years.

The first part of the contract comprises all work related to the design, manufacture and installation of hydro-mechanical equipment required for the repair and / or replacement of six hydraulic passages (including civil mechanical work), 18 new intake gates (6 m x 10 m), 18 sets of new embedded guides (25 m), rehabilitation of 18 trash racks (6 m x 20 m), as well as 18 new hydraulic hoist systems.

With this additional contract, ANDRITZ Hydro Canada not only proves its strong relationship with Hydro-Québec, but also demonstrates its ability to offer integrated rehabilitation solutions covering all components related to production of hydroelectric power.

