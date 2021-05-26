Clean Power Hydrogen wins electrolyser order

Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH 2 ), a manufacturer of the Membrane-Free Electrolyser, based in Doncaster, England, has announced that it has won an order from Octopus Hydrogen for the supply of a 1 MW electrolyser.

The order is a significant milestone for CPH 2 as it is one of the first 1 MW electrolysers that the company has supplied to a UK-based hydrogen production and supply company, further supporting the high-level of interest in the company’s patented Membrane-Free Electrolyser™.

William Rowe, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Octopus Hydrogen, said: “Our focus is on delivering green hydrogen to the sectors which cannot be decarbonised by batteries alone, mainly aviation and heavy-duty road vehicles. We are establishing a decentralised production of green hydrogen via electrolysis, co-located with renewable energy generation, with localised distribution. CPH 2 ’s simple design and unique approach to fuel cell grade hydrogen production, it’s UK based manufacturing and fantastic culture and team are a great partner for us on this journey.”

Jon Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of CPH 2 , said: “We are excited to be working with such an innovative and environmentally aware energy supplier, as Octopus Hydrogen. This order marries perfectly with our sustainability ethos to manufacture carbon-friendly technology.”

The 1 MW Membrane-Free Electrolyser™ is due for delivery to Octopus Hydrogen’s site late 2021. Producing up to 451 kg of hydrogen per day, the system incorporates cryogenic separation technology to generate hydrogen with a purity of up to 99.999% and oxygen of up to 99.5% which is suitable for medical use.

Octopus Hydrogen, an Octopus Energy Group company, is positioned to supply ‘green hydrogen as a service’ for heavy goods transportation, energy storage, industrial applications and aviation in UK, Europe and Australia, with the first kg of green hydrogen to be sold in 2021. The intent is to remove the infrastructure cost and complexity from the end user and accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen as a fuel.

Octopus Hydrogen will bring Octopus Energy’s customer centric approach to the green hydrogen supply market. With the recent acquisition of Octopus Renewables and the Kraken platform, the Group is positioned to drive down costs and help customers drive the transition to a competitive and 100% green economy.

