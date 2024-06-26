Ormat and SLB partner to deliver integrated geothermal project solutions

Ormat Technologies, Inc. and SLB have announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deliver integrated geothermal project solutions.

The collaboration aims to improve the technical economics of geothermal projects and ensure long-term performance and reliability of these projects by offering developers a comprehensive suite of solutions, from exploration and resource assessment to power plant commissioning and operation. This strategic collaboration combines SLB's industry-leading expertise in reservoir characterisation, well completion, and production technologies with Ormat's industry-leading expertise in geothermal fields and project development, power plant design, manufacturing, operations and EPC capabilities. As part of this collaboration, the parties will be focusing on both traditional geothermal systems and enhanced geothermal systems (EGS), with SLB obtaining a license of Ormat’s EGS patent.

“Geothermal energy represents a significant opportunity for the energy transition, providing clean, baseload renewable power,” said Irlan Amir, Vice President of Renewables and Energy Efficiency, SLB. “By combining our expertise with Ormat, we are pioneering the first ever geothermal-as-a-service offering in the market to help customers unlock the full potential of geothermal resources and accelerate the deployment of this sustainable energy source.”

“As the largest owner and operator of geothermal fields and power plants in the US, this strategic collaboration with SLB aims to expand the opportunities for geothermal development utilising both traditional and EGS technologies,” added Paul Thomsen, Vice President of Business Development, Ormat Technologies. “Ormat's world class geothermal development expertise perfectly complements SLB's significant reservoir knowledge and well completion technologies. Together, we can deliver more projects, offering exceptional value to our developers and contributing to a cleaner energy future.”

