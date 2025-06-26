CorPower Ocean appointed to UK Marine Energy Taskforce

The UK’s marine energy sector is gaining traction with the launch of the Marine Energy Taskforce (MET) – a government-supported initiative aimed at unlocking the region’s wave and tidal energy potential. Global wave energy leader CorPower Ocean has been appointed to the MET Core Group, reinforcing both the strategic importance of wave energy and the UK’s ambition to lead in marine renewables.

The MET was officially launched with UK Energy Minister, Michael Shanks MP, joining Core Group members, including The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland, who confirmed joint funding for the taskforce. This project will run for 12 months, tasked with developing a strategic roadmap for realising the UK’s vast marine energy potential while ensuring high levels of UK supply chain content.

The UK boasts over 25 GW of accessible wave energy capacity – one of the richest resources in Europe – and more than 11 GW of tidal stream energy, with current projects already achieving over 80% UK supply chain content. Wave energy, which captures the power of wind-generated surface waves, offers consistent and predictable generation, making it a natural complement to wind and solar and a key energy source for stabilising the energy grid.

According to the UK Ocean Energy Review 2024, wave energy could deliver up to 6.4 GW of installed capacity by 2050 under a high-deployment scenario – a significant boost to the UK’s renewable energy mix, which currently totals 57.5 GW.

The economic case for wave energy continues to strengthen. A recent report from the University of Edinburgh found that leading the global marine energy market could add £50 billion to the UK economy and create over 80 000 jobs by 2050 – double earlier estimates. These roles would span engineering, manufacturing, installation, and operations, particularly benefiting coastal regions across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the South West of England.

Export potential is also considerable. According to ORE Catapult, wave energy could generate £3.7 billion in export value by 2040, as UK technology finds a foot-hold in international markets such as Chile, Canada, Indonesia, and Australia.

At the system level, deploying just 1 GW of marine energy could yield £114 million in annual system savings. These benefits scale rapidly – the pan-European EVOLVE project predicts that 10 GW of ocean energy could save £1.46 billion/y in grid dispatch costs and eliminate millions of tonnes of carbon emissions. These findings were backed by the Supergen Offshore Renewable Energy Hub.

The MET will focus on four key development themes: site development, financing, innovation, and supply chain growth. Supported by expert-led subgroups, the Core Group will formulate clear, actionable recommendations to support full scale commercial deployment. The MET brings together key UK, Scottish, and Welsh government representatives, Mission Control, Great British Energy, and industry leaders – with The Marine Energy Council chairing and acting as the group’s secretariat.

The UK already has critical infrastructure in place including EMEC in Orkney, Wave Energy Scotland, and an expanding project pipeline. The MET’s mandate is to unite these assets under a cohesive national strategy for wave and tidal deployment by 2035, including investment planning, regulatory reforms, and innovation incentives.

CorPower Ocean’s inclusion in the MET Core Group places it at the heart of these transformative efforts. The taskforce will meet quarterly, with Minister Shanks attending both the inaugural and final sessions to oversee the group’s progress.

Anders Jansson, Head of Business Development at CorPower Ocean, said: “Wave energy is no longer a distant promise – it’s a near-term opportunity to power homes, create jobs, boost exports, and strengthen the UK’s energy independence. The launch of the Marine Energy Taskforce and CorPower Ocean’s seat at the table marks a decisive moment in turning that opportunity into a powerful, sustainable reality. With cutting-edge technology delivering high power-to-weight ratios and resilience in extreme sea conditions, CorPower Ocean is well-placed to guide the sector toward scalable, cost-effective solutions.”

Energy Minister, Michael Shanks MP, added: “With a coastline that stretches among the longest in Europe, it’s time we finally deliver on our marine energy potential and put our waves and tides to work. We will work closely with industry in breaking down barriers, unlocking investment, and kickstarting growth in our coastal communities, as we deliver clean homegrown power that we control.”

Mike Dobson, Head of New Energies at The Crown Estate, comment-ed: “There is significant potential around the UK’s coastline to capture the predictable nature of our tides and waves and harness them in support of the clean energy transition. We’re pleased to support the government’s Marine Energy Taskforce to help accelerate the growth potential of this sector and explore the contribution it could make to the UK’s future energy mix, ensuring key information is considered as part of our Marine Delivery Routemap as we take a long-term view of seabed use out to 2050.”

Tom Mallows, Head of Offshore Development for Emerging Technology & Infrastructure at Crown Estate Scotland, stated: “Crown Estate Scotland is pleased to support this Taskforce and grateful to partners for the focus it brings to the tidal stream and wave energy sectors in particular. As the organisation responsible for managing seabed rights around Scotland, we have a key role to play in supporting the sustainable development of offshore renewable power generation. Tidal stream and wave energy offers significant long-term potential if we take deliberate and co-ordinated action. The Marine Energy Taskforce roadmap will help clarify what needs to be done to realise this potential.”

Sue Bartlett-Reed, Chair of the Marine Energy Taskforce, concluded: “The UK has the natural resource and maritime engineering expertise to lead the world in tidal stream and wave energy. The Taskforce is a critical initiative in providing a roadmap to realising that potential. Marine energy projects are currently deployed with over 80% UK supply chain content spend. The Marine Energy Council’s ambition is to maintain high levels of UK content as the sector grows, and our waves and tides are harnessed. I thank The Crown Estate, Crown Estate Scotland, and DESNZ for their support of the Taskforce.”

