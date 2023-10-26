Doosan Enerbility uses Jeju wind energy to produce green hydrogen

Doosan Enerbility has commenced commercial operation of the Jeju green hydrogen production plant, which is powered using wind energy.

The “Hydrogen Bus Official Launching Ceremony” was held on 23 October 2023 at the Jeju green hydrogen production plant, which is located in Jeju island’s Haengwon-ri, Gujwa County, to commemorate the official launch of the green hydrogen plant and hydrogen bus operation. In attendance at the event were key figures from related parties, including Young-hun Oh, Governor of Jeju island; Bumsoo Kim, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE)’s Director-General for Hydrogen Economy Policy, and Yongjin Song, CSO of Doosan Enerbility.

The 3.3 MW Jeju green hydrogen production plant is the largest green hydrogen plant in Korea, one that was pursued as a national project with participation from nine companies and institutions, including Doosan Enerbility, and Jeju Energy Corporation acting as the prime contractor. Doosan Enerbility carried out the integrated design and supervision of the plant and developed the lifecycle operation system to efficiently manage the hydrogen production, storage and utilisation processes. Furthermore, the design, manufacturing and commissioning of a 300 kW water electrolysis system were also carried out via collaboration with Korean local partner companies.

The Jeju green hydrogen production plant will be using the surplus electricity from Jeju’s Haengwon wind farm to produce 240 kg/d of green hydrogen and 80 tpy by running a four-hour daily operation. Jeju City supplied the green hydrogen to the Hamdeok hydrogen fuelling station, which is currently being used to test run three hydrogen buses and plans are in place to expand this to nine hydrogen buses in the future. Green hydrogen is a hydrogen that is produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy, such as wind power and solar energy, and as such, no carbon emissions are generated during the production process.

”With the commercialisation of this green hydrogen plant, we were able to lay the foundation for clean hydrogen ecosystem in Korea,” said Yongjin Song, CSO of Doosan Enerbility. “By expanding our hydrogen business, Doosan Enerbility aims to lead the efforts for realising carbon neutrality and firmly establish itself as a key player in the hydrogen market.”

Doosan Enerbility recently completed the construction of Korea’s first hydrogen liquefaction plant in Changwon of South Gyeongsang Province, thereby securing competitiveness across the entire hydrogen value chain. Doosan Enerbility is currently engaged in the development of a high-efficiency H-class hydrogen gas turbine, as well as various hydrogen-related technologies, such as the ammonia cracking technology and nuclear/hydrogen generation research technologies.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.