Augwind joins IHA

Augwind has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA) membership. The energy technology company has developed an innovative ‘AirBattery’ technology which combines the strengths of both pumped storage hydropower (PSH) and compressed air energy storage.

Hydropower works as the power component and compressed air functions as the energy component of the system.

AirBattery provides sustainable hydropower by utilising the same water pumps as PSH, but with less water and land requirements.

Augwind has recently commissioned a 0.5 MW/1 MW AirBattery demonstration site.

Augwind Founder and CEO, Dr Or Yogev, said: “We strive to provide a sustainable, hydroelectric energy storage solution to help decarbonise grids throughout the world.

“While innovation is key to decarbonisation, true disruption of the energy sector requires a cumulative effort by many stakeholders. Augwind is privileged to partner with the IHA in its vision to create the much-needed ecosystem for a 100% renewable future,” commented Eddie Rich, IHA CEO: “We welcome Augwind as members of the IHA. Innovation in renewables is key to solve the various challenges that the sector faces. Augwind are pioneering new and exciting technologies – and we hope that there are many lessons and opportunities across our membership and beyond.”

