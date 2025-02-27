Xodus unveils jobs guide for Australia’s Marinus Link project

Global energy consultancy, Xodus, has delivered a future-looking guide on the jobs that will be required to deliver a major Australian energy project.

Marinus Link is a proposed undersea and underground electricity and data interconnector that will connect North West Tasmania with Victoria, enabling the flow of more low-cost renewable energy in both directions.

Construction on the project, which is currently in the design and approvals phase, is scheduled to be underway in 2026 and is anticipated to create up to 3300 direct and indirect jobs.

According to research from Ernst and Young, Marinus Link is also expected to deliver approximately AUS$3.9 billion in economic stimulus for Tasmania and Victoria. Xodus was tasked by Marinus Link with mapping the construction and operations workforce opportunities to improve understanding of how the project would develop and promote local content. The resulting guide outlines the anticipated workforce needs, broken down by sector and discipline area.

By providing indicative position descriptions for each anticipated onshore and offshore role – including qualifications and training requirements – the manual will be an invaluable tool, providing examples of local training and education pathways for local residents and the wider Australian community to work on the project.

Lara Taylor, Lead Renewables Consultant, Xodus, commented: “This guide builds on Xodus’ experience with workforce development strategies for complex energy projects which includes offshore wind, hydrogen, and subsea interconnectors, providing tangible examples of the typical roles that will be available to the local workforce. It also highlights opportunities for specialist roles, including those in offshore vessels, onshore transmission, and horizontal directional drilling. By outlining workforce requirements at this early stage, the guide will assist both Marinus Link and its subcontractors in planning for the project’s needs.”

She added: “Marinus Link is a crucial project for Australia’s East Coast, a region that has faced significant electricity shortages, threats of blackouts, and price hikes in recent years. By unlocking renewable resources and enabling the flow of power, it will shore up the region’s energy supply, delivering benefits to businesses and consumers alike.”

Once complete, Marinus Link will mean that Tasmania can import low-cost renewable power, such as surplus solar, while reserving hydropower and storing the extra energy.

Green hydropower can then be exported to the mainland grid as and when its needed with Tasmania acting as a large battery for the nation, enhancing grid stability and lowering electricity prices.

The jobs guide offers a representative and non-exhaustive overview of the roles likely to be available on the development which can be used by universities and schools.

It also gives an overview of where the positions will be located and what project phase they will be working in, listing the relevant training providers in both Tasmania and Victoria, as well as in wider Australia.

Marinus Link is jointly owned by the Federal Government (49%), Tasmanian State Government (17.7%), and Victorian State Government (33.3%).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

