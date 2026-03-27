ANDRITZ to supply 10 turbines for hydropower plant modernisation in Serbia

Energotehnika Južna Backa has selected international technology group, ANDRITZ, to supply 10 new turbines for the modernisation of the Vlasinske hydropower plants, a long-standing pillar of Serbia’s electricity system.

The order value is in the lower double-digit million-euro range and is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 1Q26.

The Vlasinske cascade on the Vrla River comprises four hydropower plants that have been in operation since 1955 and currently provide a combined installed capacity of about 130 MW. The modernisation will ensure continued reliable operation and increase the installed capacity by 8 MW, strengthening renewable electricity generation in southern Serbia.

Under the contract, ANDRITZ will design, manufacture, supervise installation, and commission four Pelton and six Francis units and associated equipment. The modernisation will be organised such that electricity production can continue during the work to maintain a stable power supply.

By upgrading the hydropower infrastructure, ANDRITZ is helping to enhance long-term efficiency, reliability, and safety at the Vlasinske plants and supporting Serbia’s renewable energy ambitions.

The modernisation is supported by international financing, including a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as by the programme of the state-owned utility and largest energy provider in the country, Elektroprivreda Srbije, for the renovation of the cascade.

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