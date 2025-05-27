Inyanga Marine Energy Group awards Hutchinson Engineering contract for tidal project

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has awarded the fabrication contract to build its HydroWing tidal energy device to Hutchinson Engineering.

The 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy array will be deployed at Morlais, off Anglesey in Wales, one of the largest consented tidal energy projects in Europe.

The contract with Hutchinson Engineering covers the fabrication of the foundation frame and the rear nacelle, including welding, painting, and coating to a specification capable of withstanding the harsh underwater environment. The foundation frame will weigh 120 t, with an energy yield of 1.2 MW from a single unit. The nacelle is 19 m high. Made of structural steel, the foundation frame will have a lifespan of 25 years and will be manufactured with full consideration of sustainability, including decommissioning at the end of its lifespan.

The foundation frame will be part-constructed at Hutchinson Engineering’s factory in Cheshire and final construction will take place quayside in Wales. The tidal energy prototype will deploy in 1Q26.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, responded: “Hutchinson Engineering have the engineering expertise and ingenuity required to turn our tidal stream technology concept into reality. The tidal energy scheme at Morlais is the largest of its kind in the world and is a once in a generation opportunity to prove the full potential of tidal energy, putting Wales on the map as a global pioneer in renewable energy.”

Steve Adams, Managing Director of Hutchinson Engineering, added: “We are extremely exciting about winning the contract for this project. We pride ourselves on all our fabrications having a positive impact on the world and so this will be a flagship project for us. It is an opportunity to fabricate advanced technology that is expected to become a world leader in tidal energy.”

Andy Billcliff, CEO of Menter Mon Morlais, concluded: “The award of the first fabrication contract is a significant milestone in our journey to deliver tidal energy at Morlais, providing economic and sustainability benefits for Wales and the UK, as well as demonstrating the global commercial viability of tidal energy.”

Earlier in May 2025, the Welsh Government announced a £2 million equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group. This was part of a wider funding round by Inyanga Marine Energy Group, which is also progressing projects in France, Southeast Asia, and Canada.

