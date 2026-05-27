FKG Group awarded interim civils works for Borumba pumped hydro project

Queensland Hydro has appointed FKG Group to deliver the interim civils package for the proposed Borumba pumped hydro project, valued at over AUS$20 million, following a competitive procurement process.

The interim civils package is a key component of the project’s exploratory works phase and will deliver a program of enabling civil works, including access tracks, temporary creek crossings, and portal pad preparation. These works will support planned underground tunnelling and surface geotechnical drilling programmes.

Queensland Hydro is progressing a revised business case for the Borumba project, alongside an exploratory works program designed to gather critical geotechnical, environmental, and technical information. While the revised business case is being developed in parallel, the exploratory works programme is an important step in de risking the project and supporting its ongoing development and future government decision making.

Exploratory works do not represent a decision to proceed with construction of the Borumba pumped hydro project, which remains subject to future government decisions and approvals.

Geoff Scott, Queensland Hydro’s Executive General Manager - Delivery, said the interim civils package would play a critical role in enabling early investigations that help reduce project risk as development of the Borumba project.

“The interim civils package enables a defined program of works that allow Queensland Hydro to mobilise underground tunnelling and surface geotechnical in-vestigations,” Scott said.

“Gathering this information early is critical to improving our understanding of ground conditions and technical requirements, which helps reduce risk uncertainty for the project and ensures Queensland Hydro is well-informed as it progresses towards a final investment decision.”

Nick Gardner, Managing Director – FKG Group, added: “FKG Civil is proud to be partnering with Queensland Hydro to deliver these important enabling works for the proposed Borumba pumped hydro project.

“This award reflects our team’s capability in delivering complex civil infrastructure projects safely, collaboratively, and efficiently across Queensland. We look forward to supporting Queensland Hydro as it progresses this critical renewable energy project through the exploratory works phase.”

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