Seeking Offers for the Business, Work in Progress and Assets
North Sea Ventilation Limited - in Administration
Company number 08157883
- Specialist supplier of heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and systems.
- Originally formed to serve North Sea oil and gas industries operating in the world's most hostile conditions.
- Global reputation for quality, reliability and customer service in all industries.
- c£6m turnover for y/e 30 June 20
- Highly experienced workforce
For further information or to arrange viewing please contact Andrew Baitson
- andrew@gilbert-baitson.co.uk
- t: 01482 500500
Offers should be submitted via email by 12 noon on Monday 4 July 2022.
Please note that Administrators and their Agents who manage the affairs, business and property of the company do so without personal liability.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/other-renewables/27062022/north-sea-ventilation-limited-in-administration-seeking-offers/