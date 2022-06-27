 Skip to main content
  4. North Sea Ventilation Limited – in administration: seeking offers

Seeking Offers for the Business, Work in Progress and Assets

North Sea Ventilation Limited - in Administration

Company number 08157883

  • Specialist supplier of heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and systems.
  • Originally formed to serve North Sea oil and gas industries operating in the world's most hostile conditions.
  • Global reputation for quality, reliability and customer service in all industries.
  • c£6m turnover for y/e 30 June 20
  • Highly experienced workforce

For further information or to arrange viewing please contact Andrew Baitson

  • andrew@gilbert-baitson.co.uk
  • t: 01482 500500

Offers should be submitted via email by 12 noon on Monday 4 July 2022.

Please note that Administrators and their Agents who manage the affairs, business and property of the company do so without personal liability.

