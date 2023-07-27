Elogen to supply a 2.5 MW electrolyser to Valmax

Elogen, a GTT group company, has announced the signature of a contract with Valmax Technology Corporation, a system integrator for energy solutions in the hydrogen sector, to design and manufacture a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser with a power of 2.5 MW.

The electrolyser, with a production capacity of up to 1 tpd of hydrogen, will be part of a mobility demonstration project.

Valmax will locally assemble the balance-of-plant of Elogen’s state-of-the-art electrolyser, which Elogen will install in Pyeongchang, in the province of Gangwon, in 2025.

This contract comes into the framework of the collaboration agreement signed between Elogen and Valmax in May 2022 to supply electrolysers in South Korea to produce green hydrogen.

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Managing Director of Elogen, declared: “We are very proud to see our partnership with Valmax come to fruition with a first contract in Korea, and to contribute to a key mobility demonstration project in the country. Supported by Valmax, the Elogen technology thus manages to convince beyond European borders, through its efficiency and its scientific and industrial credibility.”

Park, Dong Yeol, Ph.D., CEO of Valmax Technology Corporation, stated: “We are pleased to be able to work with Elogen in view of the global trend towards green and low-carbon energy in the context of climate change. Valmax Technology has been doing business related to green energy for many years and will continue to play a leading role in protecting the environment, revitalising sustainable industries, and providing energy solutions by reducing carbon emissions. We also hope that after this contract, we can jointly participate in projects beyond Korea and around the world.”

