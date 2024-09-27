GE Vernova expands HDVC facilities in UK

GE Vernova Inc. has announced the expansion of its existing manufacturing facilities in Stafford, UK. The expansion is aimed at supporting the fast-growing demand for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems that will help power renewable energy projects throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, while also supporting the UK’s energy transition.

The expansion focuses on two key sites of its electrification systems’ grid solutions business in Stafford:

Stafford HVDC facility at Redhill – HVDC and flexible AC tTansmission systems (FACTS) valves: This facility is anticipated to double its valve manufacturing capacity to support the growing demand for HVDC systems with the installation of an additional voltage-sourced converter (VSC) valve assembly line. The valves, considered the ‘heart’ of an HVDC converter station, enable the optimal transmission of power from offshore wind farms and other renewable energy sources to the grid.

Stafford transformer facility at Lichfield Rd – HVDC converter transformers: This site will undergo significant upgrades to boost capacity and enhance its ability to produce HVDC converter transformers, critical for integrating renewable energy into the grid. Transformers produced at this site have recently been installed in the North Sea to support the 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm.

“Helping our customers deliver sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy to people worldwide is central to GE Vernova’s mission,” said Philippe Piron, CEO of GE Vernova’s Electrification Systems business. “By expanding our Stafford operations, we are strengthening our ability to support the energy transition in the UK and the rest of the world and creating new jobs as a result.”

This expansion marks GE Vernova’s second major round of investment in its Stafford site. In 2018, the company constructed one of the world’s most advanced HVDC valve test facilities and a control system testing facility, which now supports large scale testing and validation of HVDC systems for projects across Europe and beyond.

As part of this expansion, GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business expects to have created around 600 new jobs in the UK from 2023 to the end of 2025, including hundreds of engineers and skilled craftsmen to support the assembly and testing of the valves.

GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business recently signed an agreement to supply HVDC systems for five of TenneT’s offshore wind projects. These projects are part of the Dutch-German Transmission System Operator’s goal to connect 40 GW of offshore wind farms to the high voltage grids in the Netherlands and Germany. The valves and the transformers technology for these projects are planned to be manufactured at the Stafford facilities, further emphasising the strategic role of these sites in Europe’s energy transition.

GE Vernova operates three manufacturing sites in Stafford. In addition to the HVDC site and the Transformer site, the UK’s only large scale grid manufacturing facility, it also has a Grid Automation site at Redhill. The ongoing expansion ensures that Stafford continues to be a critical hub for the production of clean energy technologies, supporting both local and overseas energy needs.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!