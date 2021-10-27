Xebec receives research grant

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (Xebec), a global provider of clean energy solutions, has announced that it has received a research grant to design and manufacture a new type of electrolyser system.

Under the ECO2Fuel consortium, the total approved budget of €20.1 million (CAN$28.9 million) will be shared among partners to execute the project which aims to convert captured CO 2 and water with renewable electricity into sustainable liquid fuels. Xebec has been tasked with designing and building the industrial size 1 MW-class system that will also integrate technologies from other consortium partners which include De Nora, RWE Power, DLR, VITO, and Ariema.

“As we continue the energy transition, new technologies and solutions will need to be developed to decarbonise energy, mobility, and industry. We are ecstatic to be participating in this large EU project as the designer and manufacturer of the world’s first low temperature industrial 1 MW system that will create renewable alcohol fuels such as methanol and ethanol. Our selection ultimately showcases the unique and breadth of expertise we have in hydrogen, electrolysis and CO 2 capture, and we look forward to getting this unit into production and testing it with our partners,” said Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe.

