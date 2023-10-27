Global OTEC and Fiji’s blue economy stakeholders assess potential for OTEC pilot

As part of a commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future, the Global Ocean Energy Alliance (GLOEA) supported a mission in Fiji for an Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) Pilot Project. The initiative, backed by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), was conducted by Global OTEC’s technical experts. Recognised as a leaders in the commercial development of OTEC, the company was requested to meet with national and regional stakeholders in Suva, Fiji.

“The blue economy holds great promise for small island developing states, such as Fiji. A fraction of its ocean space could be utilised, with mission proven technology, to provide electricity and wider benefits, such as aquaculture and desalination,” highlighted Dan Grech, founder of Global OTEC.

The country’s blue economy stakeholders worked closely with Global OTEC to guide the technical, social, economic, and environmental parameters necessary to inform future more detailed studies. These results will help guide Fiji's policymakers in making informed decisions regarding the integration of OTEC into the country’s energy mix.

OTEC is a cutting-edge technology that uses the temperature differences in both surface seawater and deep ocean water to generate clean and sustainable energy, which can be diversified to produce clean drinking water through desalination as well as aquaculture and agriculture industries. By tapping into this vast and untapped energy source, Fiji has the potential to significantly reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..