EGAT selects ANDRITZ to modernise Srinagarind hydropower plant

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has awarded international technology group, ANDRITZ, a contract to replace the two pumped storage units at the Srinagarind hydropower plant with new, state-of-the-art units.

The renewable energy project, with an order value in the €50 million range, is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 2Q25.

Srinagarind, located on the Kwai Yai River in Kanchanaburi province, is one of Thailand’s largest hydropower plants. With a total capacity of 720 MW from three Francis units and two pumped storage units, it provides base load electricity supply, peak load coverage, and grid balancing for Thailand’s power system. In an earlier modernisation project, ANDRITZ replaced the plant’s Francis units.

The new contract comprises the supply, installation, and commissioning of two new 180-MW pump turbine units, motor generators, related electromechanical equipment, and auxiliaries. ANDRITZ will use its advanced manufacturing facilities in India and its global engineering network to deliver the project. This modernisation will ensure efficient and reliable operation of the pumped storage units for many years to come, securing Srinagarind’s role as a cornerstone of Thailand’s power system.

EGAT owns and operates over 50 power plants across Thailand, with a total installed capacity of over 16 000 MW, and is also active in energy-related businesses abroad.

ANDRITZ has been active in Thailand for over five decades and has contributed to nearly half of the country’s hydropower capacity through new installations and modernisation projects. This repeat order from EGAT underlines ANDRITZ’s strong position in the Thai hydropower market and highlights its commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable energy solutions that support Thailand’s renewable energy goals.

