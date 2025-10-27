International Hydropower Association welcomes North South Power Co. Ltd

North South Power Co. Ltd (NSP) has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA), bringing with it a growing portfolio of sustainable energy projects and a strong commitment to advancing hydropower development across Africa.

Hydropower’s role in Africa’s development is growing from its low base. The sector already delivers about 20% of Africa’s electricity generation, with a total installed capacity of 43.5 GW of conventional hydropower, and around 90% of the continent’s technical potential is still be tapped, let alone pumped storage potential. A new wave of projects, many led by private developers like NSP, is beginning to emerge, offering hope that hydropower will form the backbone of Africa’s clean energy transition. With energy demand growing twice as fast as the global average, the continent has the opportunity to be the first in the world to build its economy primarily on renewable and efficient energy sources.

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria, NSP is an African-focused electricity generation company dedicated to providing reliable and sustainable power through efficient and innovative means. Its cornerstone asset is the 600 MW Shiroro hydroelectric power station, operated under a 30-year concession secured through Nigeria’s power sector privatisation programme. NSP has since expanded its portfolio with the Gurara power plant in Kaduna State and is developing a 300 MW solar photovoltaic project to be hybridised with Shiroro, demonstrating its leadership in renewable energy integration.

Dr Olubunmi Peters, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of NSP, said: “More than just power delivery; sustainable hydropower is a commitment to balancing energy security with environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”

By joining IHA, NSP aims to collaborate with a global network of hydropower leaders, sharing knowledge and best practices to strengthen Africa’s renewable energy landscape.

IHA Chief Executive, Eddie Rich, added: “We are delighted to welcome North South Power to the IHA community. NSP’s leadership in combining hydropower with solar innovation reflects the kind of forward-thinking approach our industry needs to achieve a secure, sustainable, and low-carbon future for all.”

