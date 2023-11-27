ModuSpec awarded new geothermal contract

ModuSpec has announced a new contract award for rig inspection services in the Netherlands with Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN). Covering an initial three-year term, ModuSpec will provide rig-specific technical assurance to EBN ahead of its planned ‘Dutch Seismic Campaign for Geothermal Energy’ (Seismische Campagne Aardwarmte Nederland – SCAN programme).

7 – 10 research wells will be drilled using the E200 land rig to better appraise the subsurface potential of geothermal energy, and to thereby accelerate the future de-velopment of geothermal projects across the Netherlands.

Liam Pirie, Business Development Manager for ModuSpec, said: “We have an extensive profile of supporting clients both on and offshore Netherlands in recent years, so this contract award is further evidence of local operators putting their trust in ModuSpec’s rig inspection capabilities.

“Geothermal energy will play a significant part in the energy transition, so we are delighted to be involved in EBN’s flagship project in a key operating market for our business.”

Following the contract award, ModuSpec has already successfully delivered a focused rig inspection scope complete with dropped objects survey on the rig that was recently mobilised into country.

