Eco Wave Power debuts new energy project at Jaffa Port

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a provider of onshore wave energy technology, has announced that Eco Wave Power and EDF Renewables IL, in collaboration with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and the municipal company Atarim, will inaugurate Israel's first pilot station for generating electricity from sea waves on Thursday 5 December 2024, at Warehouse 2 in Jaffa Port. This ground-breaking global project combines innovation, sustainability, and the fight against climate change.

The launch marks a significant step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing sustainable energy, reinforcing Tel Aviv-Yafo's status as a global innovation leader. The event will include a formal inauguration by Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai, followed by a reception at Warehouse 2 in Jaffa Port with senior energy officials, investors, and strategic partners.

The Eco Wave Power project was built in collaboration with EDF Renewables Israel, supported by the Chief Scientist of the Ministry of Energy and Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality.

In this unique project, for the very first time, electricity generated from sea waves is supplied to the national grid — a historic milestone in Israel's renewable energy journey.

"The launch of Israel's first wave energy power plant is more than just a technological achievement — it's a powerful statement about the future we envision. This project at Jaffa Port represents a historic milestone in the global renewable energy journey, proving that sea waves can be a viable, clean, and consistent source of electricity. We are proud to collaborate with EDF Renewables IL, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, and Atarim to place Israel at the forefront of wave energy innovation. Together, we are creating a new wave of possibilities in the fight against climate change," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

"We are happy to support the advancement of innovative technologies through collaboration with Israeli start-ups and companies, to diversify clean energy solutions. Our partnership with Eco Wave Power gave birth to a unique pilot that harnesses wave energy to produce clean electricity. We have a strong interest in assessing the potential of this new technology, as part of the broad interest of EDF Group for marine energies," added Ayalon Vaniche, CEO of EDF Renewables Israel.

The project is located within Atarim's Blue Economy Innovation Hub at the Jaffa Port, alongside other cutting-edge marine innovation technologies.

The company and the project are led by Eco Wave Power's founder and CEO Inna Braverman, a graduate of the ‘Women for Climate’ programme by the international C40 Cities organisation, which Tel Aviv-Yafo is a member of. Ms. Braverman, who joined the programme through the city's Environmental and Sustainability Authority, won a technology challenge competition representing Tel Aviv-Yafo with her visionary green energy solution.

The Women for Climate programme empowers women to lead environmental and sustainability projects addressing urban climate challenges. This initiative, led by Tel Aviv-Yafo's Environmental and Sustainability Authority in collaboration with C40, is part of the municipality's strategy to promote gender equality, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Selected women receive professional guidance and tools to lead innovative projects that advance urban sustainability and tackle climate change.

