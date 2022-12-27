Nova Scotia announces study on geothermal energy in Cumberland County

Geothermal energy already heats some buildings in Springhill, and a study funded by Nova Scotia, Canada, will help advance its full potential in the area.

“Nova Scotia is becoming a world leader in green energy by being innovative and exploring the potential of our province’s rich natural resources,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. “Cumberland County is one of eight areas in the province where there is geothermal potential, and we want to harness every bit of it as a clean source of heat.”

Geothermal energy is generated by extracting heat from underground sources. In Nova Scotia, abandoned mines that are at least 1,000 metres deep have warm water that can be used to heat homes and other buildings. Cumberland County is already successfully using geothermal technology in shallow depths at sites that have potential at deeper levels.

The department is investing CAN$80 000 in a study by the Municipality of Cumberland County to determine how to make full use of the area’s geothermal resources. The municipality will hire a new graduate from a Nova Scotia post-secondary institution to work on the one-year project.

The project is led by a working group with representatives from the Department, the municipality and the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Cumberland campus.

