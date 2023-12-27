Octopus energy secures additional investment

Octopus Energy Group announces US$800 million (£625 million) additional investment from its existing shareholders.

This new investment values the private company at US$7.8 billion (£6.2 billion), a 60% increase since its previous investment round in December 2021.

Australian and Japanese giants Origin Energy and Tokyo Gas, one of the world’s largest pension funds, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), and sustainability-focused investors, Generation Investment Management are all participating in this round.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group, said: “Octopus Energy’s focus on customer service and technology has not only driven us to market leadership in UK power, but we’ve built the UK’s leading specialist electric vehicle leasing business, in just two years we’ve almost doubled our renewable generation portfolio to US$7.6 billion (£6 billion), and tripled the contracted accounts on our technology platform Kraken from 17 million to 52 million,” said Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group. “With the renewed commitment seen at COP and our model proven, we will invest to accelerate our growth and create a truly global clean energy giant.”

“The success of Octopus since our initial investment in May 2020 has exceeded all expectations and cemented our belief in its unique capabilities and strong platform for future growth,” said Origin Energy CEO Frank Calabria.

“Octopus’ global footprint has scaled significantly, led by the company’s exceptional team, leading Kraken technology platform and innovative customer proposition. We’re delighted to further our investment in Octopus and enable the expansion of their future energy solutions to many more customers around the world,” said Bill Rogers, Global Head of Sustainable Energies at CPP Investments.

“Tokyo Gas has been advancing the retail electricity business in Japan through our joint venture, TG Octopus Energy, with Octopus Energy and most recently, we have started cooperating in renewable energy investments in Europe. Tokyo Gas believes that technology innovation is essential for future corporate growth. Through our partnership with Octopus Energy, we aim to provide our customers with services using the latest technology and clean energy. We look forward to growing with Octopus Energy,” Nobuhiro Sugesawa, Chief Digital Officer at Tokyo Gas.

