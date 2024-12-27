Ingérop wins sustainable substation competition

International engineering and consultancy company Ingérop is the winner of TenneT's 2024 Open Innovation Programme. As part of the second edition of this innovation competition, the company asked market players to submit innovative ideas for making the operations buildings of extra-high voltage substations more sustainable.

TenneT will apply the winning solution in its substation in Marienberg, Germany.

Entrepreneurs play a leading role in shaping a more sustainable future. As part of the Open Innovation Programme (OIP), it therefore asked innovative companies to join us in working together and to come up with creative proposals to make the operations buildings of its extra-high voltage substations ‘greener’.

Principles of sustainable design

An expert jury selected Ingérop as 2024’s winner. The originally French engineering and consultancy company came up with a solution that emphasises efficient use of materials and simple modular and low-tech construction methods, combined with attention to efficient use of space and the integration of renewable energy. In doing so, Ingérop meticulously follows the principles of sustainable design.

Balance

Ingérop's idea also provides the right balance between innovation and readiness for implementation. This balance is crucial, as TenneT will soon apply the solution in the operations building of the planned green substation in Marienberg, Germany.

Finalists

The two other finalists were ABT with an idea for CO 2 -neutral network infrastructure, and Köster GmbH with a proposal for using secondary materials, including recycled concrete, modular wooden building components and the reuse of excavated material. Nevertheless, in Ingérop in particular, the jury sees the innovative partner that challenges us to rethink our current standards and helps us to make more sustainable choices in the future.

