Star Scientific Limited to provide green hydrogen technology to the Philippines

Hydrogen research, development and deployment company, Star Scientific Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Energy of the Republic of the Philippines (the Philippines) to help drive the country’s energy self-sufficiency and economic development through green hydrogen as a fuel source.



Signing ceremony in Manila: Star Scientific signs MoU with Philippines Department of Energy to help transition the entire nation to green hydrogen.

At the heart of the MoU is Star Scientific Limited’s technology, the Hydrogen Energy Release Optimizer or HERO®. The S&P Platts award-winning HERO® technology is a true catalyst that converts hydrogen and oxygen into heat and water, without degrading the catalyst. There is no combustion, and the only outputs are heat and pure water. The HERO® can generate temperatures beyond 700 °C in just over three minutes, and it is being used as the heat source in the HERO® heat exchanger system.

For the Philippines, which is largely reliant on imported fossil fuels, HERO® heralds the hydrogen revolution and provides an opportunity for energy as well as water security and self-sufficiency in an environmentally sustainable and responsible way.

The objectives of the MoU will see Star Scientific Limited and the Department of Energy of the Philippines to study retro-fitting existing coal-fired power plants to run on the HERO® system powered by green hydrogen. They will also work together to explore the utilisation of green hydrogen production in the Philippines, using an abundance of offshore wind resources.

Additionally, the parties will investigate decentralised scalable power systems for all of the Philippines’ inhabited islands utilising green hydrogen, HERO® and the new breed of supercritical CO 2 turbines.

The parties also aim to use the HERO® system for decentralised desalination of ocean water. The aim of the working relationship is to bring abundant clean energy and desalinated water to the people of the Philippines. Additionally, the country will have the opportunity to offer global companies zero emissions manufacturing capability.

As part of the MoU, the Star Group will assist the Philippine Department of Energy with the development and implementation of funding models to attract global financing for the different aspects of all the projects as they develop.

Global Group Chairman of Star Scientific Limited, Andrew Horvath, said he was proud that an Australian innovation had captured the attention of a national government that wanted to drive its economic development through an environmentally sustainable energy source for power generation and water desalination.