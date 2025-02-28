SSE unveils plans to repower Lochay hydropower station

SSE is to invest £70 million over the next three years to repower Lochay hydropower station in Perthshire, Scotland, with modern and efficient turbine technology.

The refurbishment by SSE Renewables of the existing 45 MW hydroelectric power station, which was commissioned in 1958, is expected to extend its operational life by at least another 40 years. This will ensure the station can continue to play a vital role in the UK and Scotland’s renewable energy system for decades to come.

Located in Killin, Lochay power station is the largest and highest producing hydroelectric power station in the Breadalbane scheme. It currently delivers around 170 GWh/y of renewable generation.

The refurbishment works will see all main generation components inside the Lochay station being replaced with modern, efficient technology which will result in improved hydropower generation output without the need for any increase in water volumes. All existing building and civil infrastructure from the1950s construction will be retained.

SSE Renewables will commence main construction works in April 2025 supporting Scotland’s regional supply chain and boosting local job creation. The delivery of the three-year programme is expected to support up to 80 construction roles at peak.

Robert Bryce, Director of Hydro, SSE Renewables, said: “The announcement of a £70 million refurbishment programme for Lochay power station further cements hydro’s vital role in the path to achieving UK and Scottish net-zero carbon emissions targets, whilst supporting the wider industry supply chain.

“As with many of our hydro stations, Lochay has been a key part of the energy landscape for generations and this latest chapter will ensure it remains so for decades to come.”

SSE Renewables will engage with key stakeholders and the local community ahead of main construction works starting in mid-April. The repowering works are expected to be completed in 2028, coinciding with the power station’s 70th anniversary.

Voith Hydro, a leading manufacturer of hydropower turbines and generators, has been appointed as lead mechanical and electrical (M&E) contractor for the project. Voith previously supported SSE Renewables in turbine and generator refurbishment projects at Deanie and Grudie Bridge power stations in Scotland and was also the main M&E contractor for the recently completed Tummel replant project.

The delivery of the repowering programme will also support Scotland’s regional supply chain, helping sustain and create local jobs in the Highlands for the duration of the works.

Inverness-headquartered Global Infrastructure, a leading civil engineering and construction contractor, has been appointed to undertake enabling works including site establishment and general site readiness. Global Infrastructure’s enabling contract is also expected to support a host of local and UK-based subcontractors.

AJT Engineering Ltd, based in Aberdeen, has been appointed to design, procure, and install the automatic self closing valve protecting the steel penstock supplying the station, as well as assessment and recoating the internals of the penstock supported by a specialist painting contractor, Jack Tighe.

Stantec, an industry leader in hydro power plant design and upgrades with bases in Edinburgh and Glasgow, is leading on civil design aspects and has been supporting SSE Renewables on the refurbishment project through its development.

The contract to modernise and upgrade the 70-year-old 60 t station crane has been awarded to Konecranes Demag UK at East Kilbride, with key enabling works already completed in November/December 2024. McDonald Scaffolding from Invergordon has been appointed as scaffolding contractor.

