Aker Solutions selected for hydropower upgrade in Norway

Aker Solutions will deliver the turbine and main mechanical systems for the Blåfalli Fjellhaugen hydropower project in Kvinnherad, developed by Sunnhordland Kraftlag.

Blåfalli Fjellhaugen will add 185 MW of regulated hydropower and generate an additional 70 GWh annually. Located within the existing Blådalsvassdraget system, the plant will increase total installed capacity in the watercourse to around 550 MW, with annual production reaching approximately 1.7 TWh – equivalent to the electricity use of more than 100 000 households.

Construction starts in September, with LNS responsible for tunnelling and building the underground powerhouse. Konecranes will deliver the crane system, Lysaker & Thorrud the mechanical waterway components, and Hitachi the transformer and related systems.

Andritz Hydro supplies control and instrumentation systems for operation, monitoring, and power supply, as well as high-voltage systems at generator voltage level. Norconsult provides consultancy services for the planning and design of the power plant.

“We are excited to contribute to one of the largest new hydropower developments in Norway this decade. On the shoulders of 170 years of turbine innovation, and coupled with solid project execution, we will deliver reliable equipment designed for tomorrow's power system,” said Simen Vogt-Svendsen, SVP Hydropower at Aker Solutions.

“This is a big and important day for SKL. We have worked consistently on upgrading and developing hydropower in the Blådalsvassdraget system over the past 25 years. We look forward to starting construction of the Blåfalli Fjellhaugen hydropower plant together with these experienced companies,” added John Martin Mjånes, CEO of SKL.

Project Manager, Kjetil Heimvik, concluded: “Blåfalli Fjellhaugen is a project we have been working on for well over 10 years. We are pleased to have skilled and experienced partners on board to realise this plant. We have had good cooperation during the preparations and look forward to getting started.”

The overall construction time is expected to be about four years.

