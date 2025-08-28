GE Vernova to invest in Quebec facility expansion to support energy goals

GE Vernova, Inc., has announced its plan to invest CAN$22.2 million in Quebec factories for its hydropower Sorel-Tracy and grid La Prairie sites.

With Canada’s energy needs forecasted to double by 2050, and Quebec projecting a demand increase of up to 35% by 2035, the province is moving forward with a CAN$150 billion capital expansion – part of Hydro-Québec’s approximately CAN$200 billion 2035 Action Plan – to upgrade the grid, expand hydropower and wind power capacity, and modernise infrastructures. In light of this, GE Vernova is expanding its Quebec facilities to meet soaring customer needs, enhance energy resilience, and ensure long-term energy security.

GE Vernova is investing CAN$16.2 million to expand capacity at its hydropower manufacturing facility in Sorel-Tracy. The company’s investment is supported by a government loan of up to CAN$2.5 million. The expansion includes extending the site square metres by about 20% and installing new equipment meant for large-scale component manufacturing. As part of this expansion, 28 new jobs are expected, in addition to the 75 jobs that are being maintained.

The Sorel-Tracy facility is a hub for advanced turbine production, powering hydropower projects across Canada and around the world. With nearly 70 years of expertise – dating back to 1957 – the site now focuses on modernising critical hydropower infrastructure, helping drive the next generation of sustainable energy. GE Vernova’s Hydro Power business counts almost 500 employees in Canada today, with almost 100 in Sorel-Tracy.

The expansion of Sorel Tracy will allow GE Vernova to meet the strong demand for hydropower, especially for modernisation projects in Canada. Hydropower supplies around 60% of Canada’s electricity, but the average age of hydropower plants is 53 years old. Modernising this fleet will be essential to meet the growing demand with sustainable and reliable power.

Frederic Ribieras, CEO for the Hydro Power business at GE Vernova, responded: “To effectively execute on these projects, in a capacity-constrained industry, GE Vernova has established long-term collaboration agreement with various hydropower asset owners, that will enable early engagement and close collaboration between the companies, giving the long-term visibility needed to plan, design, and secure the supply chain for the projects. The expected backlog related to these agreements require the expansion of the Sorel Tracy site.”

GE Vernova and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) signed a 15-year framework agreement giving GE Vernova exclusivity to modernise up to 25 units at OPG’s hydropower stations in the Niagara region. The turbines for these projects will be manufactured in Sorel-Tracy.

GE Vernova is investing over CAN$6 million to expand capabilities at its La Prairie facility, which specialises in high-voltage equipment for power transmission, to better serve the North American market. This expansion comes as the facility celebrates 60 years of continuous innovation and evolution, underscoring its long-standing commitment to adapting to customers changing needs.

Securing Canada’s energy future depends on significantly modernising the nation’s power grid, and this expansion will play a critical role in that effort. The enhanced capabilities will notably enable key customer Hydro-Québec to advance its ambitious Action Plan by meeting the growing demand for dead tank circuit breakers – essential components for ensuring grid reliability and resilience.

Heather Chalmers, CEO Canada, GE Vernova, added: “Our technology provides close to 40% of Canada’s electricity and these investments represent our commitment to securing Canada’s energy future and helping our customers meet the doubling of demand while accelerating Canadian innovation and technology development.”

These plans were unveiled at a ground-breaking ceremony in Sorel-Tracy, with the presence of Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry for the regions of Quebec, Jean-Bernard Émond, Member of the National Assembly for Richelieu, Patrick Péloquin, Mayor of Sorel-Tracy, and Hubert Bolduc, Président of Investissement Québec International.

Jean-Bernard Émond, Member of the National Assembly for Richelieu, noted: “GE Vernova is a major player in the ongoing energy transition around the world. With growing operations in Sorel-Tracy, the company’s project will be able to meet strong demand for hydroelectric power, particularly for modernisation projects in Canada, benefiting the local economy here in Richelieu.”

Patrick Péloquin, Mayor of Sorel-Tracy, concluded: “Sorel-Tracy occupies a strategic position in the hydroelectric industry. It was in Sorel-Tracy that many of the turbines for Hydro-Québec’s major dams were built in the 20th century. Decades later, it will be in Sorel-Tracy that the large Quebec and Canadian turbines will be modernised thanks to our local expertise recognised around the world! This investment by GE Vernova will have positive impacts for several Sorel-based companies specialising in the production of parts for the hydroelectric market.”

In Canada, GE Vernova’s team of over 2400 talented employees, backed by a legacy spanning more than 130 years, is driving meaningful change by supporting our customers from coast to coast to coast with power generation, transmission, conversion, storage, and orchestration solutions.

