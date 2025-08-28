Odfjell Technology partners with Vercana on major geothermal energy project

Odfjell Technology, an integrated supplier of well services technology and engineering solutions, has signed a two-year contract with Vercana GmbH, Vulcan Group’s drilling subsidiary.

Odfjell Technology will provide tubular running services (TRS) to Vulcan Group’s Phase One Lionheart Project in Germany, which aims to produce lithium sustainably by combining harnessed geothermal energy with critical mineral extraction.

Odfjell Technology’s drilling tool rental and TRS solutions will service the onshore geothermal project, located at Vulcan Group’s Phase One project site near Landau in the Upper Rhine Valley.

Germany's geothermal energy market is experiencing rapid expansion as part of the country's renewable energy transition, with the sector expected to grow at an annual rate of 1.95% from 2025 to 2029.

Alex Gomoescu, VP Continental Europe Well Services at Odfjell Technology, commented: “This partnership with Vercana represents Odfjell Technology’s commitment to supporting the energy transition and expanding its involvement in green technology development. Odfjell’s proven track record in geothermal drilling makes us well-placed to support this developing sector that addresses Germany’s sustainability and energy security priorities.”

Marco Koepsel, Managing Director of Vercana, added: “With Odfjell Technology, we have a proven partner supporting our project with reliable technology and operational strength. Together, we are driving forward sustainable lithium production and contributing to the growth of renewable energy in Germany.”

The contract commenced in May 2025 and is being serviced by Odfjell Technology’s Netherlands hub.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!