TGEM joins IHA membership

OJSC TGEM is the latest company to join the International Hydropower Association’s (IHA) membership.

The Tajikistan-based business leads in the construction of hydrotechnical and infrastructure facilities; boasting a history of more than six decades of carrying out construction, electrical installation, and commissioning works at the largest facilities in the Central Asian region.

TGEM’s current active projects include the construction of Rogun HPP and Sebzor HPP, as well as the rehabilitation of the Kairakkum HPP and reconstruction of Nurek HPP.

The company is dedicated to international collaboration aimed at increasing decarbonisation in the energy sector and improving the environment to ensure sustainable societal development.

Tajikistan has a long history of collaboration with the IHA, which has conducted reviews of projects such as the construction of the Sebzor HPP in the Roshtkala region to ensure compliance with international sustainability standards. Tajikistan is committed to these standards as part of its green energy development framework.

Ikbol Safarov, TGEM's General Director, stated: “The hydropower sector now holds a leading position in energy generation among all renewable energy sources and is a key component of the world's energy ecosystem.

“TGEM's involvement in this field is driven by the desire to improve living conditions for people worldwide by increasing the social responsibility of businesses towards society.

“We recognise social responsibility as an essential component of a business-like approach. In this regard, we strive not only to ensure stable power generation but also to proactively minimise the negative impact on the environment and support socially important projects in the region, particularly in Tajikistan.

“TGEM's IHA membership underscores its commitment to actively contributing to the development of such technologies and integrating them into its projects.”

Eddie Rich, CEO of IHA, commented: “We are delighted to welcome TGEM as IHA members. TGEM built the Sebzor hydropower plant in Tajikistan which was the first project in the world to be certified against the Hydropower Sustainability Standard. Having held themselves up against the international standards, we welcome them into the IHA family of sustainable and progressive hydropower companies.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.