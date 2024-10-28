Iceland and Italy sign geothermal co-operation agreement

A co-operation agreement between Iceland and Italy on geothermal issues has been signed by Guðlaug Þór Þórðarson, Minister of the Environment, Energy and Climate, and Stefano Nicoletti , Italy's ambassador to Iceland, on behalf of Italy's Minister of Energy. The agreement stipulates increased co-operation in the field of geothermal issues, both bilaterally and within the network of international organisations.

Guðlaugur Þór said at the signing that it was appropriate and timely that the two countries with the longest history and the most knowledge in the field of using geothermal energy in Europe signed an agreement on co-operation in that field.

Geothermal energy is an underutilised renewable resource in Europe and globally, and there are sometimes unnecessary regulatory barriers to its use, often due to ignorance. In the fight against climate change, the use of geothermal energy should be welcomed and no thresholds should be set. The relationship between Iceland and Italy would be good, and co-operation in geothermal matters would improve it even more.

Nicoletti said there are many similarities in the use of geothermal energy in the two states. The Italians had built their first geothermal plant in 1905 and had a lot of experience and knowledge; they also shared their knowledge with other countries like Iceland. The agreement that had just been signed is a new beginning of closer co-operation, where it is important to bring experts and the private sector to the table.

