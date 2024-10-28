Mitsubishi Power to retrofit Darajat geothermal power plant in Indonesia

Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI), has received a turnkey contract from Star Energy Geothermal Darajat II, Ltd (SEG), a geothermal power producer in Indonesia, for the retrofit of Unit 3 at its Darajat geothermal power plant in Java. Mitsubishi Power will upgrade the steam turbine and related equipment, with work scheduled to be completed in the autumn of 2026. The introduction of a highly efficient and reliable steam turbine for this project will provide a stable supply of electricity, while also contributing to reduced carbon dioxide emissions and a greater renewable energy ratio for the country.

MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Nagasaki will handle design, manufacturing, and installation support for this project. PT. Mitsubishi Power Indonesia will provide support for long-term stable operation following the on-site installation and retrofit work. Mitsubishi Power received this contract on a turn-key basis from SEG in recognition of Mitsubishi Power's steam turbine technologies that enable increased output by updating certain parts of the facility, and its high level of skill in carrying out on-site installation work.

The geothermal power plant to be retrofitted is located in Garut, West Java, about 200 km southeast of the capital Jakarta. Mitsubishi Power provided a steam turbine for the plant in 2007. This retrofit will increase the power output from the rated 121 MW to 129 MW.

Kazuhiro Yoshida, President of PT. Mitsubishi Power Indonesia, said: “Indonesia has the second-largest geothermal power generation capacity in the world. We have provided a total of six units for geothermal power plants in the country, with total output amounting to approximately 400 MW. In addition, we are currently involved in the construction of an additional unit. Through geothermal power generation and other clean energy technologies, MHI will contribute to achieving the Indonesian government's goal of carbon neutrality by 2060.”

SEG is the core company in PT Barito Renewables Energy Tbk (BREN) Group, the principal renewable energy operator in Indonesia and one of the largest firms in Indonesia by market capitalisation.

Hendra Soetjipto Tan, CEO of both BREN and SEG, added: “Amid rising electricity demand in Indonesia, there is also greater pressure from consumers for electricity derived from renewable energy. Through this project, we will contribute to both Indonesia's economic development and cleaner energy.”

