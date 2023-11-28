GE Vernova’s Hydro Power business to upgrade Cushman II hydropower plant

GE Vernova’s Hydro Power business has been selected by Tacoma Power to refurbish two 27 MW/33 MVA turbine and generator units at the Cushman II hydropower plant, out of the three units installed at the site.

The scope of work includes the design, manufacturing, refurbishment, installation, and commissioning of two new generator stators and refurbishment of generator rotor poles, shaft thrust bearing, as well as two new turbine distributors and refurbishment of turbine runner and draft tube.

Located in Mason County, Washington, the US, the 81 MW Cushman II hydropower plant was commissioned in 1930, and can deliver enough renewable energy for about 40 500 homes in the Northwest.

The upgrade is expected to be completed in 2026. The refurbishment/upgrade of the units will help increase availability and reliability for the power plant and deliver more renewable energy to the grid for another 100 years.

Tony Daniels, Senior Engineering Project Manager at Tacoma Power, said: “The upgrades we are doing to our Cushman hydro project will mean that we are able to continue providing clean, renewable hydroelectric power to meet the demand of the residents and businesses in our service area, even as demand grows with increasing electrification.”

Romain Pellegrino, Hydropower NAM Leader, GE Vernova, added: “The US is the world's third largest hydropower producer after China and Brazil, with more than 100 GW of installed capacity, a significant and ageing installed base, which creates huge opportunities to modernise the fleet, to help extend the projects’ life, increase efficiency, and help deliver even more clean energy to the grid. We are pleased to be working with Tacoma Power on this project, which gives a great example of the possibilities that come with hydropower.”

Hydropower projects are set to be operational for the very long term, meaning that the projects will provide a large amount of renewable energy for several generations to come. A typical hydropower facility can have an operating life of more than 100 years, if maintained regularly, without having to re-build dams.

