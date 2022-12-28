CorPower WEC gets ready for deployment in Portugal

CorPower Ocean’s first commercial scale C4 wave energy converter (WEC) is getting ready for deployment at the Aguçadoura site in northern Portugal.

Following integration and testing in CorPower Ocean’s machine hall within the port of Viana do Castelo, the device has now been moved out to our quayside ‘launchpad’. The mooring and tidal regulation units have been attached to the C4 WEC and a sequence of pre-deployment checks have been performed, successfully verifying all system functions.

Communication over fibre and air has been established, allowing remote control and monitoring from CorPower Ocean’s control centre in Stockholm, Sweden.

In line with a suitable weather window, the C4 system will be towed out and deployed at the Aguçadoura marine energy site located 30 km south of the port.

CorPower Ocean’s Director of Integration and Testing, Jean-Michel Chauvet, said: “Taking our first commercial scale C4 machine through assembly and testing, getting us ready for the ocean, is a major achievement for our team. Designing the world’s most efficient wave technology is one thing, realising it through manufacturing, assembly and testing takes even more effort. We work to make wave energy a reliable and competitive source of clean electricity, and we are proud to show the C4 system in its final state.”

Following load-out, the C4 WEC will be towed to the installation site by a small tug vessel and connected to the pre-installed UMACK anchor on the seabed. A pull-in line arrangement located on the anchor head allows for fully surface operated installation and retrieval of the WEC.

This approach enables volume manufacturing methods and economies of scale to support a very competitive cost-curve. A unique mobile factory cell concept allows for on-site fabrication of the composite hulls, while the relatively small dimensions of the WECs ensure engagement with local supply chains for fabrication of subsystems.