Eco Wave Power pays first instalment of grid connection fee for Portuguese project

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading onshore wave energy technology company, has announced a key milestone in the development of its first 1 MW wave energy power station in the City of Porto, Portugal.

Eco Wave Power has paid the first instalment – representing 50% of the grid connection fee – for the planned 1 MW station, marking significant progress in the project’s implementation.

This payment was made to E-REDES, the Portuguese electricity distribution system operator responsible for managing and operating the national distribution grid and ensuring secure and efficient access for producers and consumers alike.

Alongside the payment, Eco Wave Power officially communicated its Acceptance of the Connection Conditions for the public grid in relation to the UPP/5089 power plant, under application reference PL 900000079210. This acceptance refers to the connection conditions to the Public Service Electricity Grid (RESP), as communicated by E-REDES in a formal letter dated 27 November 2024.

By this communication, Eco Wave Power expressly agrees to all conditions and technical specifications outlined in the E-REDES letter and its accompanying documentation, thereby enabling the continued development and future integration of the project into Portugal’s renewable energy ecosystem.

Additionally, Eco Wave Power has informed E-REDES of a tentative grid connection date scheduled for 2026, pending final permitting, construction, and regulatory procedures.

This important step underscores Eco Wave Power’s commitment to accelerating the deployment of reliable and innovative wave energy solutions in new markets and aligns with Portugal’s national objectives to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix.

Eco Wave Power’s project in Portugal represents a cornerstone of the company’s European growth strategy and marks its first megawatt-scale deployment in the region. Located at the City of Porto, this 1 MW implementation is the first phase of a 20 MW concession agreement signed with Administração dos Portos do Douro, Leixões e Viana do Castelo, S.A. (APDL).

The project’s trajectory accelerated in March 2024, when Eco Wave Power received the final permit (TURH) from APDL, clearing the way for physical works to begin. Demonstrating its commitment, the company also issued a performance bond, ensuring the project’s completion within a two-year timeframe. In August 2024, CEO Inna Braverman and the company’s engineering team officially launched the project with a visit to ‘The Gallery’, a unique tunnel located beneath the breakwater that will host the wave energy conversion unit. The site is also set to become the world’s first underwater wave energy museum and education centre, opening its doors to the public in the future.

In February 2025, Eco Wave Power began key infrastructure enhancements at ‘The Gallery’ to prepare it for both equipment installation and eventual public access. These upgrades included removing accumulated sand and debris, reinforcing structural elements by replacing doors and windows, and implementing waterproofing measures to ensure ideal operational conditions.

To support efficient execution, Eco Wave Power appointed Juan José Gómez as Power Station Manager, bringing with him a wealth of experience in renewable energy operations. The company also engaged MOQ Engineering, a leading Portuguese engineering firm, to conduct final design work and load calculations using advanced tools such as building information modelling (BIM) and parametric design. This collaboration reinforces Eco Wave Power’s commitment to delivering a safe, effective, and cutting-edge energy solution.

Legal guidance is being provided by PLMJ, one of Portugal’s leading law firms, with Joana Brandão advising Eco Wave Power since 2020. These local partners ensure a resilient, community-rooted project ecosystem.

“Portugal is not only a global leader in renewable energy – it is now leading the way in wave energy commercialisation,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. “By securing grid connection for our first 1 MW station, we are turning vision into reality. This is more than an infrastructure milestone – it’s a signal that wave energy is moving from concept to contribution. Together with our incredible partners in Portugal, we are building a new era of clean, predictable power sourced directly from the ocean.”

