HESIAD joins IHA

The Hydroelectric Power Plants Industrialists Association (HESIAD) has become an International Hydropower Association (IHA) partner, further amplifying its role in advancing sustainable hydropower in Türkiye and beyond.

Founded in June 2000, HESIAD is Türkiye’s first renewable energy association, established by private hydroelectric power investors and headquartered in Istanbul. Over the past 24 years, the association has been instrumental in the growth of Türkiye’s hydropower sector, supporting private sector capacity and promoting responsible water and energy management.

HESIAD says its decision to partner with IHA is driven by a desire to highlight the critical role of hydropower in addressing climate change, correcting misconceptions from past misapplications and championing best practices that improve the sustainability of hydropower in Türkiye and neighbouring countries.

One of HESIAD’s landmark initiatives is the ‘Dams and Hydropower Türkiye Summit’, launched in December 2024. As the country’s first dedicated hydropower fair, the event brought together national and international stakeholders to share expertise, addressed operational challenges and showcased innovative solutions. The summit underscored HESIAD’s commitment to collaboration and knowledge ex-change across the sector.

Elvan Tugsuz Güven, President of the Board, HESIAD, said: “With the impacts of climate change and global warming altering water availability; managing water sustainably has become critical not only for energy generation, but also for ecosystem balance, agriculture and societal needs.

“Effective water management strengthens our energy independence, reduces environmental risks and supports economic growth. Hydropower plants, with their flexible generation capacity, provide system stability and form a reliable backbone for the renewable energy transition. We are committed to taking lasting and sustainable steps in the sector to ensure efficient water use and maintain system balance.”

Eddie Rich, CEO, International Hydropower Association, commented: “We are delighted to welcome HESIAD to IHA’s global network. Türkiye has long recognised the value of hydropower in providing reliable, flexible and sustainable energy – and HESIAD has played a pivotal role in driving that progress. Through this partnership, HESIAD brings valuable regional expertise and leadership that will strengthen IHA’s international collaboration and help advance hydropower’s role in the clean energy transition. In turn, hopefully we can strengthen HESIAD’s profile and expertise from an international perspective.”

