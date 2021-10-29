Wood and HYGEN Energy sign green hydrogen MoU

Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, has agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HYGEN Energy to accelerate the production of green hydrogen for decarbonising transportation in the UK. This marks a tangible step towards delivering the UK Government’s strategy to achieve 5 GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

The MoU will see Wood bring together its decades of hydrogen experience along with its consulting, projects and operations expertise to develop solutions for future hydrogen production plants across the UK, beginning with the conceptual design for the facility at Herne Bay, Kent, England.

The Herne Bay facility will generate green hydrogen from existing offshore wind farms to be used in zero emission mobility transport solutions in the Southeast of England. It is planned to commence production by the middle of 2023 and, on final completion, the plant will have a production capacity of between 8 - 9 tpd of green hydrogen, making it a true driving force in the UK’s journey towards a lower carbon future.

Hydrogen plays a key strategic role in Wood’s future. This contract award follows a series of wins in 1H2021, with Wood securing over 30 separate hydrogen contracts spanning green, blue and bio-hydrogen projects. In July 2021, the company announced it became a steering member of The Hydrogen Council to ensure hydrogen plays a vital role in accelerating the energy transition and the journey towards a more sustainable future.



© HYGEN Energy - Artist illustration of Herne Bay green hydrogen production facility.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.