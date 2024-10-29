Inyanga Marine Energy Group launches crowdfunding round for tidal energy technology

Renewable energy innovator, Inyanga Marine Energy Group, is launching a crowd-funding round in partnership with Crowdcube.

This round presents an opportunity to invest in Inyanga’s patented tidal energy technology, HydroWing.

Tidal energy is a 100% predictable renewable energy source and one of the most reliable sources of renewable energy available. HydroWing aims to unlock the full potential of tidal energy with its patented ‘all in one’ solution.

In September 2024, HydroWing was awarded the largest tidal energy project in the UK in the government’s latest ‘Contracts for Difference’ allocation round.

This doubles the size of the HydroWing project at Morlais in Wales to 20 MW, building on the 10 MW awarded in the previous ‘Contracts for Difference’ alloca-tion round.

The company has also recently won the contract to deliver the first tidal energy plant in Southeast Asia.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said: “We are pro-gressing on our mission to become the world leaders in tidal energy. This crowd-funding round is an opportunity to be part of our exciting journey.”

