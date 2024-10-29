Yokogawa to provide integrated automation and monitoring system for green hydrogen platform at European offshore wind farm

Yokogawa Electric Corp. has announced that its subsidiary, Yokogawa Italia, has received an order to supply an integrated automation and energy control and monitoring system for the Baseload Power Hub, a pioneering offshore green hydrogen production and storage pilot plant within a wind farm developed by CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell (80%) and Eneco (20%). The order was received from the Italian EPCIC contractor, Rosetti Marino S.p.A., the parent company of an internationally operating group of the same name that specialises in the design, construction, and supply of offshore and onshore plants for oil and gas, renewables, and carbon neutrality.

The Baseload Power Hub will be located at the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, which is 18.5 km off the Dutch coast. Using excess energy generated by the 69 offshore wind turbines, this plant will employ a megawatt scale electrolyser to produce green hydrogen that can be stored and converted on-demand into electricity by fuel cells. As wind is an intermittent power source, this plant will also include batteries for short-term power storage.

From a technical perspective, the Baseload Power Hub has a complex architecture, with multiple independent systems that need to be orchestrated, coordinated, and optimised by a single high-level control and monitoring system. At the centre of the technology for this project is Yokogawa’s Collaborative Information Server (CI Server), a cross-platform supervisory control and information system that integrates industrial control systems, sensors, and artificial intelligence. CI Server allows operators to centrally supervise the integrated control and safety system that is to be delivered as part of this project, and whose principal elements are Yokogawa’s CENTUM VP process automation system, ProSafe-RS safety system, and Plant Re-source Manager, as well as an energy and control monitoring system provided by BaxEnergy, a Yokogawa company.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!