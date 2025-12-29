ABB acquires Netcontrol

ABB has signed an agreement to acquire Netcontrol, a provider of electrical grid automation solutions for power utilities and critical infrastructure operators. The transaction is expected to close in 1Q26, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

As electrification accelerates and the energy transition progresses, grids are under pressure from rising demand, more renewables, and extreme weather. With electricity expected to reach 50% of global energy use by 2050 according to the International Energy Agency, grids must become smarter and digitalised. ABB’s electrification portfolio combined with Netcontrol’s advanced grid automation solutions will help customers on their journey to digitalise the power grid. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company has around 100 employees. Netcontrol was founded in 1991 and is currently owned by Procuritas Partners, a Swedish Private Equity fund.

“The electrical grid is becoming the bottleneck of the energy transition. The expansion of electricity and grid upgrades are key to energy resilience and ensure that the world has enough power available for growing populations and industries. As we add renewable sources and new consumers, like electric vehicles and heat pumps, connecting everything reliably becomes more and more challenging. Utilities need digitalisation and automation to keep the grid stable, resilient, and flexible,” said Adrian Guggisberg, Division President, ABB Distribution Solutions. “Acquiring Netcontrol is a strong fit supporting our grid automation portfolio expansion and a useful step forward to help our customers outrun.”

Once the deal closes, Netcontrol’s products and services are expected to be integrated into ABB’s Distribution Solutions portfolio and offered through its global sales channels.

Sami Kurunsaari, CEO of Netcontrol, added: “Joining ABB marks an exciting next stage in our company’s journey. Our customers rely on us for secure, reliable electrical grid automation solutions and close technical collaboration. Becoming part of ABB will give us the global scale, portfolio, and reach to bring our technology and expertise to many more utilities and industrial customers, while continuing to invest in the products and services our existing customers know and trust.”

