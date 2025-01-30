Current Hydro and Conifer Infrastructure Partners announce Ohio River hydroelectric project

Current Hydro, a leading sustainable hydropower solutions developer, has announced its 28.5 MW Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam Hydroe hydroelectric project (RC Byrd hydroelectric project) in Mason County, West Virginia. The project aims to harness the Ohio River’s current to deliver reliable, carbon-free energy while preserving the environment and generating value for the local economy and communities.

The project is a result of a close collaboration between Current Hydro and Conifer Infrastructure Partners, a fund that builds and invests in companies that deploy repeatable business models for attractive, untapped renewable energy opportunities within an existing infrastructure.

“We have plans to deliver state-of-the-art hydropower production along the Ohio River, and an experienced team specialising in non-powered locks and dams to do it,” said Jeremy King, CEO of Current Hydro. “RC Byrd hydroelectric project is about more than clean energy – it’s about supporting West Virginia’s economy, creating jobs, and collaborating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local communities.”

Locks and dams are critical infrastructure in the US used for transportation and trade. Current Hydro’s approach adds power production to existing, critical infrastructure, reducing the new materials required and optimising the utility of selected locks and dams. Furthermore, by utilising a smaller portion of the river flow than conventional hydropower designs, Current Hydro’s designs ensure the resource is shared responsibly with other stakeholders of the waterways. The result is a predictable, reliable source of renewable energy with minimal environmental impact.

“Hydropower represents around 28% of the renewable energy mix in the US, with tremendous untapped potential to increase the pipeline of reliable non-intermittent power,” added Nick Stork, Founder and Managing Partner at Conifer Infrastructure Partners. “When designed thoughtfully and sustainably, hydropower projects can provide reliable baseload power for up to 100 years, comparable to fossil fuels, with low environmental impact. We are confident in Current Hydro’s vision and look forward to the RC Byrd hydroelectric project launch.”

Project construction is planned to commence in 2026, pending the approval of the final license application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), filed 23 January 2025, and the permitting of the project design under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Section 408.

The RC Byrd hydroelectric project will leverage two decommissioned lock chambers at the Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam and feature two reinforced concrete powerhouses, each measuring 110 ft wide and 142.5 ft long. Powered by six Kaplan pit turbine-generators, the system is expected to reliably generate at least 165 000 MWh of carbon-free energy annually, enough to power more than 15 000 homes. The project’s run-of-release approach will maintain the current flow of the Ohio River, preserve critical river oxygen levels, and support the ecosystem of the local fish population.

The project is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2028.

