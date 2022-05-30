Elogen, a leader in PEM electrolysis, specialising in the design and manufacture of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen, and Valmax Technology Corporation, a system integrator for energy solutions for the oil, natural gas, and hydrogen sectors have signed a collaboration agreement to supply electrolysers in Korea to produce green hydrogen.

As part of this collaboration, Valmax will locally assemble the balance-of-pant of Elogen’s state-of-the-art electrolysers and work with local certification companies such as Korea Gas Safety Corporation for their approval and implementation.

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Managing Director of Elogen, comments: “With this new partnership, Elogen will contribute to the development of the green hydrogen market in Korea. Korea is one of the most active countries in the world for hydrogen developments, with a strong political support, as showcased in the Hydrogen Economy Roadmap and Zero-Carbon ambitions. Thanks to its unique technology, Elogen has the ambition to contribute significantly to the numerous projects linked to clean mobility and industry in the country.”

Park, Dong Yeol, Ph.D., CEO of Valmax Technology Corporation, declares: “We are honoured to be able to play an important role in the development of green hydrogen in Korea thanks to this collaboration with Elogen. In the context of the rapid development of green hydrogen worldwide and the implementation of the Zero-Carbon 2050 objective, the partnership between Valmax and Elogen will contribute to this mission in Korea.”

