Aker Solutions secures contract with Tussa Energi for Tussa II hydropower plant

Aker Solutions has secured a contract with Tussa Energi to supply all electrome-chanical equipment for the Tussa II hydropower plant, located in the Volda region of western Norway.

The contract is part of a major capacity expansion project developed by Tussa Energi. The existing facility will be modernised after the new plant is commissioned, and kept in operation as additional capacity.

“Hydropower is the backbone of the Norwegian power system and will remain important in the years ahead. Together with Tussa Energi we have developed technical solutions that improve efficiency, increase capacity, and enable better adaptation to future power markets,” said Jo Kjetil Krabbe, Executive Vice President, Power Solutions at Aker Solutions.

The Tussa II hydropower plant will utilise the elevation difference between the Tyssevatn reservoir, approximately 637 m above sea level, and the Storfjorden at sea level. The new facility will feature two Pelton turbine units of 75 MW each, giving a total installed capacity of 150 MW, a significant increase from the existing 64 MW plant.

As part of the scope, Aker Solutions will supply all electromechanical components including inlet pipes, Pelton turbines and generators, control systems, cooling and drainage systems, high voltage equipment, and transformers.

The project has been developed through early and close collaboration between Tussa Energi, Aker Solutions, Norconsult, and the local civil works contractor, Aurstad Tunnel, applying an alliance inspired delivery model with early supplier involvement. The project has already started with planned delivery in 2030.

“We believe Tussa Energi’s forward-leaning and collaborative approach during the early phases of the project will contribute significantly to its success. We hope this model of early supplier engagement will set a new benchmark for the hydropower industry,” added Krabbe.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the ‘Other’ segment in 2Q26.

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