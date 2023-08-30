ACCIONA Energía and Aruba sign deal for green hydrogen valley

ACCIONA Energía has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Aruba-owned energy entities to work together in the development of a green hydrogen valley on the island.

ACCIONA Energía will work with the state-owned energy entities of Aruba to develop, construct, and operate a green hydrogen plant powered by a self-consumption renewable energy project. The electricity generated will be used to produce green hydrogen and the excess will be used internally on the island to reduce the use of imported fossil fuels. The project will utilise land currently owned by state-owned refinery, Refineria di Aruba N.V., water will be supplied by WEB Aruba, whilst Elmar will manage energy distribution and transmission across the network.

ACCIONA Energía will support the state-owned energy entities of Aruba with the deployment of the necessary infrastructure to build a renewable hydrogen ecosystem on the island and explore supplementary uses for the green hydrogen, including export opportunities.

Through this transformative project, the Aruba government and its energy entities are set to fortify their commitment to energy independence. The country aims to transition away from traditional energy sources and has set an ambitious target of establishing renewable energy as the primary source by 2050.

ACCIONA Energía is well placed to partner with the government of Aruba and its energy entities on this innovation project and contribute to the island’s decarbonisation with its vision of a renewable-powered future.

With this MoU, ACCIONA Energía and the government of Aruba embark on a collaboration to establish a renewable hydrogen ecosystem for Aruba that aims not only to transform local industries, but also extend the reach to the Caribbean region.

