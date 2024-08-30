Repower inks several contract wins with Volue

Volue, a leader in technologies and services that enable its customers to succeed in the energy transition, has announced multiple contract wins with Repower, a Swiss electricity producer, distribution system operator, and energy trader.

With this agreement, Repower has decided to use Volue’s solutions, including Ancitra, Auction Bidding, and Volue Algo Trader Power. The software will support Repower’s flexible hydropower plants for auction bidding, continuous intraday trading on EPEX, and for ancillary service bidding to the Swiss TSO Swissgrid.

The deal illustrates the continued growth of Volue across Europe. Its flexible software suite is being used to cover comprehensive production planning and automation processes across the continent, successfully delivering software solutions for different companies operating within varying markets.

Repower operates along the entire electricity value chain, from generation and trading to distribution and sales. It manages an electricity grid with a total length of around 3000 km, making it the largest distribution grid operator in the canton of Grisons (Switzerland). The company has more than 650 employees across Switzerland and Italy, with an energy production portfolio comprising hydro, wind, solar, and thermal, as well as long-term contracts with nuclear holding companies.

On the deal, Trond Straume, CEO, Volue, said: “The use of Ancitra, Volue Algo Trader Power and Auction Bidding will support Repower to enhance automation, streamline activity, and take full advantage of power plant flexibility in multiple markets, reshaping operational activity in the process.

“This deal perfectly illustrates that due to the continuous rise of liquidity and volatility in short-term markets, even experienced market leaders like Repower identify Volue as the perfect software partner to automate processes and extract the full value of their flexibility.”

Dario Castagnoli, Head of Trading, Origination and IT, Repower, commented: “Volue will enable us to fully leverage our flexible asset park, enhancing Repower’s participation in continuous trading and balancing markets, and streamline our bidding process.”

Ancitra and Volue Auction Bidding are automated bidding support tools for reserve ancillary service markets and auction markets respectively. Volue Algo Trader Power supports customers to individually parameterise algorithms and start trading immediately, delivering an extremely reliable platform to automate the intraday trading.

