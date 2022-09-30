EverGen Infrastructure Corp. signs long term offtake agreement at Fraser Valley Biogas

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fraser Valley Biogas Ltd (FVB), has signed a term sheet for a long term offtake agreement (the proposed agreement). The proposed agreement is expected to cover the purchase of up to 190 000 GJ of renewable natural gas (RNG) annually from FVB, which accounts for existing and incremental RNG volumes expected from the facility post-completion of this Core RNG expansion project. This agreement would replace the existing RNG offtake agreement that is approaching the end of the original term in an environment where current market pricing is significantly stronger than when the facility originally commenced.

This milestone supports EverGen’s fully funded Core RNG expansion project at FVB expected to double the RNG production of the facility to ~160 000 GJ per year. The expansion project will commence construction later this month with anticipated completion in 1Q23. This is another step towards EverGen’s goal of 1 million GJ of RNG annually from the core RNG expansion and development project portfolio.

“This marks another key milestone for EverGen and underpins our expansion at Fraser Valley Biogas.” said Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen. “Our Core RNG expansion projects are fully funded to deliver RNG production of nearly 500 000 GJ annually, using a solution that captures greenhouse gases to supply low-carbon energy, supporting the energy transition.”

Fraser Valley Biogas, located in Abbotsford, British Columbia, has been in operation since 2011 and is the original producing RNG project in Western Canada. The facility combines anaerobic digestion and biogas upgrading to produce RNG, primarily by converting agricultural waste from local dairy farms.

