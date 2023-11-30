ACWA Power breaks ground on green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan

Saudi-listed ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, has broken ground on the first phase of a 3000 tonne-per-year green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by the Prime Minister Mr. Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, the Ministry of Finance, Governor of Syrdarya region, and Uztransgaz Chairman, and Mr. Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman, ACWA Power.

“We are honoured that the leadership of Uzbekistan has bestowed their trust in our capabilities to develop the country’s first green hydrogen project. This marks a significant milestone in the history of Uzbekistan's energy revolution, and ACWA Power is honoured to be leading the charge. I would like to extend my gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of these projects and reaffirm our enduring commitment to continue our collaboration and investment in Uzbekistan's bright, sustainable future,” said Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, ACWA Power.

The project will be developed in two phases. The first phase, a 3000 t green ammonia pilot project, is already underway following the signing of the hydrogen purchase and power purchase agreements in May 2023. Once the second phase is complete, 2.4 GW of wind energy will power the production of 500 000 tpy of green ammonia.

When completed in full, this will be ACWA Power’s second utility-scale green hydrogen project after the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia, which is a joint venture (JV) between ACWA Power, NEOM and Air Products.

Uzbekistan is ACWA Power's second-largest market in terms of investments, underscoring the company's long-standing commitment to the country with a portfolio including 12 projects, 11 of which are fully-renewable.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..